 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cal Fire reports barn fire in Rutherford

Cal Fire reports barn fire in Rutherford

{{featured_button_text}}

Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and fire departments in St. Helena and Calistoga responded Monday afternoon to a report of barn fully engulfed in flames in Rutherford.

A 1,500-square-foot barn on the 1200 block of Niebaum Lane was damaged, but the fire was prevented from spreading to two nearby structures, Cal Fire reported.

No one was injured in the incident, which was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES TAKE TOLL ON WINE COUNTRY LANDSCAPE

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS 

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News