Cal Fire reports barn fire in Rutherford

Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and fire departments in St. Helena and Calistoga responded Monday afternoon to a report of barn fully engulfed in flames in Rutherford.

A 1,500-square-foot barn on the 1200 block of Niebaum Lane was damaged, but the fire was prevented from spreading to two nearby structures, Cal Fire reported.

No one was injured in the incident, which was reported shortly after 4 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES TAKE TOLL ON WINE COUNTRY LANDSCAPE

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS