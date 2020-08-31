Cal Fire reports no overnight growth in Hennessey Fire

There was no new growth in the Hennessey Fire, which has burned 317,909 acres, Cal Fire reported Monday morning.

The fire, now two weeks old, is 63% contained, with no expansion overnight, Cal Fire said.

Vegetation is still burning within the fire lines and smoke is coming off the northern edge of the massive wildfire, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters are now working on the interior of the fire, to mitigate problems like falling trees and other kinds of hazards caused by the after effects of the fire, said Chris Waters, operation section chief on the LNU Complex at Monday's Cal Fire press conference at the Napa County Fairgrounds.

Fire operations in what was once the highest priority of the Hennessy Fire, the area between Middletown and Calistoga, is now completed, and mop up and patrol operations continue, Waters said.

In northern Lake County the fire has been pretty much secured. The one area left where there is still active fire is in the northeast corner on Hwy 16 in Capay Valley.

Repopulation will continue today, but there are lots of moving parts to it, as far as utilities, large pieces of equipment installing phone lines, water issues, and hazards that need to be removed, said Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh.