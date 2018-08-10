Cal Fire reported complete containment Friday morning of Thursday afternoon's vegetation fire on Syar Industries property on Highway 221 in south Napa.
The amount of acreage burned was reduced from 19 acres to 10 acres, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was confined to Syar property. Cal Fire and supporting local agencies, including Napa County Fire, City of Napa Fire, American Canyon Fire and Napa State Hospital Fire, got a quick jump on the blaze, which created a plume of gray smoke visible to much of Napa.
The cause of the fire has not been reported.