Cal Fire respond to 15 vegetation fires Monday night

A series of suspicious vegetation fires in Sonoma County stretched fire crews throughout the Healdsburg area late Monday night.

In just over a three-hour period that began at 8:10 p.m., crews responded to 15 fires that burned a total of about 6 acres.

The response included 80 fire staff along with 20 fire engines, 6 water tenders and 3 bulldozers, according to a news release issued Tuesday night by Cal Fire.

The largest fire of the night was located off Chiquita Road and was contained after burning approximately 2 acres.

The fires are under investigation. Anyone with information about the fires is encouraged to contact the Cal Fire tip line at (800) 468-4408. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

