Updated at 8:33 p.m. Friday — A vegetation fire that broke out Friday in rural upper Napa County expanded to 103 acres, but Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced that the fire’s forward progress had been stopped by 8 p.m.

The Snell Fire began near the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley. Snell Valley Road leads to the Beryessa Estates community.

Flames grew from about 15 acres at around 6:10 p.m. to 75 acres at around 6:50 p.m., at a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire social media posts.

As night approached, crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and the South Lake County Fire Protection District reported making “great progress” against the blazes, the state firefighting agency said in a Twitter update.

Resources sent to the scene include at least 18 fire engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers, according to Cal Fire.

The state agency recommended that people traveling in the area give way to emergency vehicles.