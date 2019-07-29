{{featured_button_text}}

Cal Fire reported cleaning up 25 gallons of a low-acid liquid that spilled at Napa State Hospital on Monday.

The spill, which was no threat to the public, occurred shortly before noon when an industrial strength cardboard barrel failed, leaking approximately 25 gallons onto a concrete floor, Cal Fire said in a news release.

The acid was quickly neutralized. No injuries were reported, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire said Napa County Fire Department, Napa City Fire Department, Napa State Hospital Fire and Napa County Environmental Health responded to the incident. 

