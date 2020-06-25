Cal Fire’s intense helicopter training include air rescue mission with ‘Super Huey’

A helicopter is used because of the remoteness of the area, the complexity of a person’s injuries, or because Cal Fire can’t get an ambulance close to where the injured person is.

“Typically, when we get dispatched to an air rescue, we follow up with a request for a ground ambulance or an air ambulance. We’ll perform the air rescue and then transfer (the patient) to the highest level of care,” Mateer said.

It takes about 12 minutes to reconfigure the helicopter from fighting fires to rescuing firefighters.

‘Super Huey’

About 20 people took the mandatory 55-hour course, including 12 firefighters, four captains assigned to the base, a permanent engineer and relief personnel assigned to the base.

The week starts with a ground school and the history of the aircraft (it’s a highly-modified UH-1H helicopter, called a “Super Huey); and ends with a full complex, choreographed air rescue mission. Typically, a helicopter crew includes a pilot, a crew chief and three rescuers.

“It’s very hands-on, very intense training,” Mateer said.

The crew chief runs the rescue scenario, coordinates with the pilot and handles the rescuers in the back.