Cal Fire searching for Glass Fire origins in hills outside St. Helena

"To be clear, Cal Fire has informed us that it is looking at a number of properties along with ours and has yet to conclude its investigation," Katie Griesbeck of Cakebread Cellars said by email on Thursday. "This indicates to us that Cal Fire has not identified a particular origin or cause."

A previous Cal Fire investigation found Pacific Gas & Electric at fault for the 2017 Atlas Fire with Cal Fire concluding that high winds blew tree limbs into power lines to spark the fires.

North Fork Crystal Springs Road has electric power lines along it. PG&E pointedly addressed the issue as part of a Monday press release, saying it had no knowledge of its lines sparking the Glass Fire.

“We have no information that the Glass Fire is attributable to PG&E facilities,” PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras repeated on Thursday.

The time Cal Fire spends on fire origin investigations varies greatly.

“It could take several weeks,” McLean said. “ It can take several months. It can take a year. There’s a lot of work that goes into it. Our investigators are very methodical and determined to get the answer. It does take time.”