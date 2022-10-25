Cal Fire: Smoke from Sonoma County controlled burn may be visible in Napa County

Napa County residents may see smoke from a prescribed burn scheduled to start Thursday in eastern Sonoma County, Cal Fire officials have announced.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Controlled burning activity is planned on up to 105 acres of open grassland and forest understory in the Pepperwood Preserve, the state firefighting agency’s Sonoma Lake Napa Unit said in a news release late Tuesday. The project is planned to start on Thursday or when weather conditions allow.

The burn will take place on a ridge separating Franz Valley and the Mark West area west of Calistoga, and is intended to reduce the load of flammable plant fuels while encouraging the spread of native plants, according to Cal Fire.

Smoke will be visible from various parts of Napa and Sonoma counties between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Onlookers are asked not to report the fire to first responders, who are aware of the controlled burn.