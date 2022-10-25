 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cal Fire: Smoke from Sonoma County controlled burn may be visible in Napa County

  • 0

Napa County residents may see smoke from a prescribed burn scheduled to start Thursday in eastern Sonoma County, Cal Fire officials have announced.

Controlled burning activity is planned on up to 105 acres of open grassland and forest understory in the Pepperwood Preserve, the state firefighting agency’s Sonoma Lake Napa Unit said in a news release late Tuesday. The project is planned to start on Thursday or when weather conditions allow.

The burn will take place on a ridge separating Franz Valley and the Mark West area west of Calistoga, and is intended to reduce the load of flammable plant fuels while encouraging the spread of native plants, according to Cal Fire.

Smoke will be visible from various parts of Napa and Sonoma counties between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Onlookers are asked not to report the fire to first responders, who are aware of the controlled burn.

People are also reading…

To avoid inhaling wildfire smoke, be sure you’re wearing a mask that will protect you from breathing dangerous smoke and gases into your lungs.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News