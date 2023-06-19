Cal Fire reported Monday that firefighters had 100% contained the Snell Fire, north of Pope Valley, through the night.

The fire, which started Friday evening, grew to 103 acres and stayed that way, Cal Fire reported Monday morning on its social media channels. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Road closures had been lifted by Sunday; resources spent on the fire included at least 18 fire engines, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews, two airtankers, and four dozers, according to Cal Fire.

