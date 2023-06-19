Cal Fire reported Monday that firefighters had 100% contained the Snell Fire, north of Pope Valley, through the night.
The fire, which started Friday evening, grew to 103 acres and stayed that way, Cal Fire reported Monday morning on its social media channels. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Road closures had been lifted by Sunday; resources spent on the fire included at least 18 fire engines, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews, two airtankers, and four dozers, according to Cal Fire.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
What's the future of the south Oxbow area in Napa? Developers would like hotel rooms, housing and retail.
Napa County has decided that former County Executive Officer Minh Tran isn't eligible for severance pay after all.
This Vintage high school senior earned a first for a Napa student, without speaking a word.
Some 120,000 BottleRock spectators chowed down on tons of meals, snacks and drinks over three days. But when the music festival’s final notes …
Napa County’s Health and Human Services Agency vacated its Old Sonoma Road Campus about seven years ago. Efforts to build The Crescent housing project there will soon rumble forward.
Napa County's one-day homeless count this year recorded 12 more people than last year, with that increase likely driven by the end of COVID-era eviction protections and a methodology change.
Lizzo describes "anti-woke" signs she saw prior to BottleRock, and Napans comment on whether or not Napa is a "welcoming" place.