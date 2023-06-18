Updated at 6:20 p.m. Sunday — Fire crews made further progress corralling the Snell Fire north of Pope Valley, Cal Fire reported Sunday.

As of 5:30 p.m., the blaze was 90% contained, the state fire protection agency said in its latest social media posting. The fire’s total area remained at 103 acres, the size it reached a few hours after it began just after 5:30 p.m. Friday off Snell Valley and Walker roads.

All road closures have been lifted, but firefighting work continues to affect local traffic, Cal Fire said.

Resources sent to the Snell Fire have included at least 18 fire engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters have joined the effort from the agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa, South Lake County, Santa Clara and Humboldt-Del Norte units.

By Sunday afternoon, nine engines remained in the area for mop-work such as putting out spot fires and removing downed trees, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Jason Clay.

There had been no reports of injuries or structural damage resulting from the fire as of Saturday.

While firefighters have hemmed in the fire’s progress, the National Weather Service cautioned that dry conditions and gusty winds into Monday may still elevate fire risk in eastern Napa County.

Local humidity levels are forecast to measure 25% to 30%, while wind gusts are expected to reach 25-30 mph at lower elevations, and as much as 45 mph on higher ground, the agency said in an advisory.

