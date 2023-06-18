REGISTER STAFF
Fire crews made further overnight progress corralling the
Snell Fire north of Pope Valley, Cal Fire reported Sunday morning.
As of 8:11 a.m., the blaze was 80% contained, the state fire protection agency said in its latest social media posting. The fire’s total area remained at 103 acres, the size it reached a few hours after it began just after 5:30 p.m. Friday off Snell Valley and Walker roads.
All road closures have been lifted, but firefighting work continues to affect local traffic, Cal Fire said.
Resources sent to the Snell Fire have included at least 18 fire engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters have joined the effort from the agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa, South Lake County, Santa Clara and Humboldt-Del Norte units.
There had been no reports of injuries or structural damage resulting from the fire as of Saturday.
While firefighters have hemmed in the fire’s progress, the National Weather Service cautioned that dry conditions and gusty winds Sunday and Monday may still elevate fire risk in eastern Napa County.
Local humidity levels are forecast to measure 25% to 30%, while wind gusts are expected to reach 25-30 mph at lower elevations, and as much as 45 mph on higher ground, the agency said in an advisory.
Photos: Firefighters combat Snell Fire in Napa County
The Snell Fire spread to 103 acres after breaking out in northern Napa County on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Cal Fire reported the blaze was 45% contained.
Cal Fire crews from Napa County and elsewhere battled the Snell Fire after it broke out outside Pope Valley early Friday evening.
A Cal Fire firefighter walked through smoke produced by the Snell Fire on Friday evening.
Members of Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa, Santa Clara and Humboldt-Del Norte units responded to the Snell Fire after it began around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Cal Fire crews achieved 45% containment of the Snell Fire by Saturday morning, according to the state fire protection agency.
The Snell Fire, which broke out Friday evening outside Pope Valley, marks Cal Fire's first use of a Type 1 helicopter that is based at the Napa County Airport and can carry 2,800 gallons of water.
A helicopter dropped water over the Snell Fire Friday evening.
The Snell Fire north of Pope Valley grew to 103 acres by sunset Friday, but fire crews had stopped its forward progress, Cal Fire reported.
The Snell Fire began Friday evening outside Pope Valley.
At least 18 fires from Cal Fire and other agencies were called to rural northern Napa County on Friday to combat the Snell Fire.
The Snell Fire in rural Napa County had spread to 103 acres, but fire crews had stopped its forward progress by sunset Friday, according to Cal Fire.
Crews from Cal Fire, Napa County Fire and South Lake County Fire were called to the scene of the Snell fire on Friday.
A Cal Fire photo of the Snell Fire, which began Friday and had grown to 80 acres by 7:30 p.m.
Containment of the Snell Fire in rural Napa County reached 65% by Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
