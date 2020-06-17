Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Napa and nearby counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Due to increased fire danger caused by dead grass and rising temperatures in the region, Cal Fire announced it would be suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area in Napa, Colusa, Lake, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

The suspension took effect Monday and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

"The last few years saw devastating reminders that the public cannot let their guard down," said Chief Tom Porter, Cal Fire director, in a press release. "Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention.

"The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years will return again this year, and it is up to the public to be ready."

Since the beginning of the year, Cal Fire and firefighters around the state have responded to more than 2,338 wildfires.

Cal Fire is encouraging residents to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around their home and buildings on their properties and being prepared to evacuate their homes in a moment's notice.