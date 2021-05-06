Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Napa County, North Bay

Outdoor residential burning will be banned in Napa and five other counties starting Monday, as firefighting authorities prepare for the effects of a dry winter and a potentially dangerous wildfire season.
In a news release Wednesday, Cal Fire announced the suspension of burn permits in the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. All residential burning of tree branches, debris and similar landscape debris will be prohibited.
In addition to Napa County, the burn ban will cover Sonoma, Solano, Lake, Yolo and Colusa counties.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Authorities described the move as a response to steadily drier and hotter weather arriving earlier in the spring and summer – a pattern driven by climate change that has left woodlands increasingly prone to the massive wildfires that ripped through swaths of rural Napa County in 2020.
“Last year, California experience its most destructive fire season in the state’s known history,” Cal Fire director Thom Porter said in the statement. “Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fire, keeping in mind that the only way to minimize the damage they cause is through education, prevention and mitigation efforts. We are relying on the public to be ready.”
Statewide, Cal Fire reported it already has responded to at least 1,788 wildfires this year.
The grant will help residents of Berryessa Estates get ready for the upcoming fire season.
Cal Fire may issue temporary burn permits if there is an essential reason tied to public health or safety. Industrial-style burning for agriculture, land management and firefighter training may continue if a Cal Fire official inspects the site and issues a special permit.
The burn permit suspension does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if maintained in a way that prevents its possible spread into wildlands. A campfire permit can obtained through local fire stations, or online at preventwildfireca.org.
In addition to banning outdoor residential burning, Cal Fire is asking property owners to create at least 100 feet of defensible space around homes and buildings, to be prepared for evacuation in the event of a wildfire.
Cal Fire’s prohibition of outdoor burns follows drier-than-normal conditions that saw less than 10 inches of rain fall in the past year on Lake Hennessey, compared to the Napa city reservoir’s 27-inch average. The county’s heavily forested north and east regions also are recovering from the Hennessey Fire, which destroyed nearly 250 rural homes in August, and the Glass Fire, which leveled the Chateau Boswell winery, the Meadowood resort’s restaurant and dozens of homes in the Deer Park community.
For more information, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.