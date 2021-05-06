Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Napa County, North Bay

Outdoor residential burning will be banned in Napa and five other counties starting Monday, as firefighting authorities prepare for the effects of a dry winter and a potentially dangerous wildfire season.

In a news release Wednesday, Cal Fire announced the suspension of burn permits in the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. All residential burning of tree branches, debris and similar landscape debris will be prohibited.

In addition to Napa County, the burn ban will cover Sonoma, Solano, Lake, Yolo and Colusa counties.

Authorities described the move as a response to steadily drier and hotter weather arriving earlier in the spring and summer – a pattern driven by climate change that has left woodlands increasingly prone to the massive wildfires that ripped through swaths of rural Napa County in 2020.

“Last year, California experience its most destructive fire season in the state’s known history,” Cal Fire director Thom Porter said in the statement. “Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fire, keeping in mind that the only way to minimize the damage they cause is through education, prevention and mitigation efforts. We are relying on the public to be ready.”