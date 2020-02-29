Cal Fire thins out Angwin’s overgrown Las Posadas forest to improve fire safety

ANGWIN -- Cal Fire is thinning out the overgrown Las Posadas Experimental Forest in hopes of limiting the risk of a fast-moving wildfire that could devastate Angwin.

“We have a very dense, overstocked forest, which lends itself to extreme fire severity,” said Peter Leuzinger, forest manager for Las Posadas.

Thinning out dense undergrowth will produce a healthier forest and slow down a potential wildfire. Cal Fire’s efforts are already evident in some sections of the forest, while other areas are still so dense with Douglas fir saplings that an adult wouldn’t be able to walk between them.

“They’ll just grow closer and closer together into an impenetrable wall of saplings,” Leuzinger said.

This effort to improve the health of Las Posadas is occurring at the same time that Cal Fire is enforcing the terms of a 1930 will that bequeathed the 796-acre property to the state, but prohibits public recreation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Uncontrolled, young Doug fir trees suck up water and nutrients, leaving less for mature trees that often weaken or die.