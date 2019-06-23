Cal Fire will conduct a series of prescribed burns from Monday to Friday along Highway 128 in rural Napa County, the state fire protection agency announced.
Burning operations will take place on 65 acres of woodland along Highway 128, from Monticello Dam at Lake Berryessa east toward Winters in Yolo County. To avoid peak daytime heat, ignition will begin at 8:30 a.m. each day and end at 3 p.m., or as weather conditions change, Cal Fire said in a news release.
Residents can expect to see smoke, firefighting equipment and a Cal Fire helicopter while burning takes place. Single-lane traffic control will be in effect in the area.
The controlled burns are a joint effort involving Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit, Caltrans, Winters Fire and the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services to create a firebreak in the heavily forested areas north of Highway 128, where steep and rugged terrain create difficult firefighting conditions, according to Cal Fire.
An interactive map of the controlled burning area can be viewed at http://bit.ly/31TRVST