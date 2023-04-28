The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit announced that starting May 1, it'll be requiring property owners to obtain burn permits to burn in areas of Napa, Colusa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake and Yolo counties that the state agency is responsible for.

The required permits can only be acquired online, at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. There’s no charge for the permit; property owners can obtain one by watching an educational video and then submitting an application, according to a Cal Fire press release.

“The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely while minimizing the chance for fire escape,” the press release states.

Permits are valid for one year — from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024 — while the state agency allows burning. Cal Fire may choose to temporarily ban burning altogether under certain weather conditions.

The permits are required in addition to local air quality management district permits needed to conduct outdoor burning, according to the press release. The release notes that, prior to burning, property owners must check to see whether it’s a permissive burn day by contacting their local air district. In Napa’s case, that’s the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

