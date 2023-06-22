Cal Fire announced it will suspend all permits for outdoor residential burning in Napa and three other counties starting Monday, citing warmer and windier weather raising the risk of wildfires.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

The suspension on Monday also will affect burn permits in Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties, and bars the outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in its announcement Thursday. Similar curbs on burning will take effect for state responsibility areas in Sonoma County on July 3.

A high volume of dead grass is combining with hotter conditions to lead Cal Fire to block outdoor burning, the state firefighting agency said.

Through Monday, Cal Fire has responded to at least 1,943 wildfires this year, according to the agency. Among those incidents was the Snell Fire, which began June 16 north of Pope Valley in upper Napa County and spread to 103 acres before fire crews fully contained it three days later.

The state agency may issue temporary burning permits for essential reasons of public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-style burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension does not apply to campfires on organized campgrounds or private property. Campfires may be permitted if a fire is maintained in such a way that prevents flames from spreading into wildlands. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

Cal Fire encourages property owners to maintain at least 100 feet of defensible space around homes and buildings. Protective steps can include:

- clearing dead and dying vegetation within at least 100 feet of structures

- landscaping with fire-resistant plants and nonflammable ground cover

- finding other ways to dispose of landscape debris, such as chipping or hauling material to a biomass energy or green waste facility

For more information on wildfire prevention and creating defensible space, visit readyforwildfire.org.

Photos: Firefighters combat Snell Fire in Napa County Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire Snell Fire