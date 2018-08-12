FAIRFIELD — A vegetation fire that burned one home and scorched 2,162 acres near Interstate 80 in Fairfield was completely contained as of Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The Nelson Fire began about 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Nelson Road — about halfway between Fairfield and Vacaville, according to Vacaville Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Rogers.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but a home on Peabody Road was burned, Rogers said.
A total of 11 engines and 180 firefighters responded to the fire.
The cause has not been determined.