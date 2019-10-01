Despite the recent low temperatures and scattered precipitation throughout the region, open burning restrictions remain in effect, Cal Fire said Tuesday.
The recent moderation in weather conditions is not adequate to prevent the continued threat to public safety from catastrophic wildfire, Cal Fire said. October and November have traditionally been the most destructive months for wildland fire in the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.
Cal Fire said it would lift the burn suspension when conditions become appropriate for the use of open burning.
Cal Fire offers the following tips to prevent wildfire:
1. Cease use of outdoor power equipment by 10 a.m., not during the heat of the day, or when the wind is blowing.
2. Mowers are designed to mow lawns, not dry vegetation.
3. Use a weed trimmer with a string line to cut down dry weeds and grass.
4. Make sure ashes from wood stoves are “dead out” before dumping.