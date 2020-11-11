Cal State schools see enrollments surge during COVID-19 pandemic

When the pandemic hit, Benavides moved back home, where she lacked dedicated study space, and lost motivation on Zoom and ready access to her professors and tutors. She thought of dropping out and working full-time, but her older sister, who graduated from CSUN and now works at a nonprofit serving youth in their public housing complex, encouraged her to continue.

"I was already going into my second year, I was thinking I might as well continue and finish," Benavides said. "If I get my degree and I graduate, I could probably find a job that would not be a minimum wage job or a job that's hard to find. That motivated me to continue my studies and do something bigger than me so I could help out my community and my family."

Benavides' story is not uncommon. "Academic momentum does play a role — we know that from plenty of 'normal' situations," said Michal Kurlaender, education department chair and professor and researcher of education policy at UC Davis.

The Cal State system could not yet provide enrollment data disaggregated by race and ethnicity, income or first-generation status. Luoluo Hong, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management, said "right now there's no indication" that students from underserved groups dropped out at higher rates.