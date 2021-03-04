California AG office withholding data on gun sales, restraining orders from researchers

That decision would make research similar to the 2019 mass shootings study impossible, Wintemute said, because the study relied heavily on identifying information other public records don't include. The law has also expanded to allow co-workers, employers and school employees people to request restraining orders, which requires updated research.

Another project to study "very atypical patterns of firearm purchasing" by mass shooters in California hangs in the balance, as does the expansion of a Stanford University study that found handgun ownership increases suicide risk.

The Stanford team was also told to halt their study and wipe their dataset clean, said Wintemute, who co-wrote the report.

Former Sen. Lois Wolk, D-Davis, who wrote the 2016 law and now serves as chair of the center's advisory board, said the restrictions jeopardize California's standing as a national leader of gun violence research.

"The importance of data and research is to create successful policy outcomes," Wolk said. "Without it, you are flying blind. Whatever is happening with respect to stopping research has to end."

Both Wintemute and Wolk said the department has not offered a legal explanation as to why it has contested data requests.