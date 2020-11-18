California analyst forecasts one-time $26 billion windfall

SACRAMENTO — California overestimated what it thought would be a jaw-dropping $54 billion budget deficit, creating a one-time $26 billion windfall for lawmakers to spend next year, the state's nonpartisan legislative analyst said Wednesday.

The state's spending plan was upended this year by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of many businesses and prompted millions of people to file for unemployment benefits.

Unsure of the virus's economic impact, the state Legislature approved a 2020-21 spending plan that tapped its savings account and relied on a combination of tax increases, spending cuts and deferrals to make up what policymakers believed would be a $54.3 billion deficit.

Legislative analyst Gabriel Petek said the state did too much, with the economic fallout from the virus so far not being as severe has lawmakers had feared.

While the pandemic has put millions of people out of work, most of them have been low-wage workers who earn less than $20 per hour. Petek said the people who earn more than $60 per hour and account for most of California’s tax payments have been largely unaffected financially, with many continuing to work from home.