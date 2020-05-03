California and the West may be in a rare 'megadrought,' researchers say

There is no way to formally define a megadrought, according to Cook. The term is typically used to refer to the kind of historic droughts that researchers know to have taken place during the Middle Ages.

Academically, Cook said, knowing whether or not the West is in an official “megadrought” might sound interesting, but it almost doesn’t matter – the region is already “in a long drought having an impact,” he said.

“We’ve had wet years here and there, but if you look back you can see the 20 to 30 year drought period (we’ve been in),” he said. “One thing we do know is that natural variability is going to happen on a drier and drier baseline (because of climate change), which makes it easier to go into drought and harder to come out of it.”

There are steps farmers and producers can do to try and adapt to drier conditions in their respective regions, according to Cook.

“If you’re a farmer, you might switch to varieties of your crop that are less intensive,” he said. “In the case of wine grapes, you could try to exploit the microclimate on your land to move your vineyards into regions that are more sheltered from intense droughts in the future.”