California approves Napa Valley groundwater plan

Napa County’s controversial, 5,000-page plan designed to keep Napa Valley groundwater from ever being pumped dry has won approval from the state Department of Water Resources.

The state on Thursday made the announcement. It is requiring groundwater sustainability plans for various groundwater basins up-and-down California.

“California’s extreme swings between drought and flood make sustainable management of groundwater supplies more important than ever for the state’s overall climate resilience,” a state press release said.

Napa County’s plan is for the Napa Valley subbasin extending from Napa to Calistoga — the heart of wine country. Groundwater is pumped to water wine country vineyards and serve wineries, as well as rural residents. It also serves some city residents and businesses.

The state approval came with several recommended “corrective actions.” Among them was doing more monitoring and collecting more data to better understand how water pumped from wells might affect nearby waterways, such as Napa River.

Resident David Graves chaired a 25-person advisory committee that spent 16 months working on the plan. On Thursday, he called state approval a milestone.

“It’s not the end,” Graves said. “It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is the end of the beginning of having a high-level, sophisticated groundwater management process.”

As a follow up, the county is now doing such things as working on a groundwater pumping reduction work plan. This is one of several work plans that Graves said will "flesh out" the Napa Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

Napa County supervisors, sitting as the county’s Groundwater Sustainability Agency, approved the groundwater sustainability plan in January 2022 and submitted it to the state. Various groups, agencies and citizens then submitted comments to the state.

Sierra Club Napa criticized the plan because the group believed it does not address the severity of the drought. It expressed concern the plan relies too much on historical data for modeling in a world experiencing climate change.

Environmentalist Chris Malan of the Institute for Conservation Advocacy, Research and Education expressed concern that too much groundwater pumping and illegal water diversions sap the Napa River. She mentioned she and group members regularly kayak on the river.

“Since 2005, we have seen less and less water in the river each year with more and more dry segments causing us to portage a lot…this is heartbreaking to lose this natural resource before our very eyes,” Malan wrote to the state in April 2022.

California requires that the plans find ways to avoid “undesirable results” that can result from too much groundwater pumping. These results range from plummeting well levels to land subsidence.

The state approval said the Napa County plan "demonstrates a thorough understanding of the subbasin based on what appears to be the best available science and information...and proposes a set of projects and management actions that will likely achieve the sustainability goals defined for the subbasin."

