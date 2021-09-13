California back rent payments remain slow but speed up as eviction ban approaches end

California tenants financially affected by the pandemic are still protected from being evicted for not paying rent. But the Sept. 30 end date of the statewide eviction ban is inching ever closer.
The most recent extension of the ban, Assembly Bill 832, was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 28. Pablo Zatarain, executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley, said California housing advocates aren’t optimistic that another extension from the state government will be arriving this time around.
The distribution of $5.2 billion from a rental relief program established by AB 832 will, however, continue beyond Sept. 30. Tenants making at or below 80% of area median income will remain eligible to be reimbursed by the program for 100% of owed back rent, to pay to landlords, starting from March last year. Those on the lower end of the income scale are being prioritized, and eligible renters can also apply to be reimbursed for three months of forward rent.
AMI differs depending on location and number of people in the household. The current AMI for Napa County is $76,450 for a 1-person household and $109,200 for a 4-person household, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. So, a tenant living in a 1-person household needs to make at or below $63,050 each year to be eligible for relief, while a 4-person household needs to make at or below $90,050.
Renters who don’t fall into the income bracket for the 100% reimbursement are still protected from evictions for nonpayment of rent if they pay at least 25% of what they owe — going back to Sept. 1 last year — by Sept. 30. Landlords can take those renters to small claims court beginning on Nov. 1 to get the money they’re owed, but won’t be allowed to evict them for not paying rent.
Zatarain said a local assistance program that helps tenants and landlords through the applications for the rental relief program will also continue to run.
The assistance program, established in late July, is operated by FHNV, On the Move and Upvalley Family Centers. Zatarain said the program helps local tenants and landlords work through the lengthy state applications — which require tenants to find several documents to verify tenancy and income — step by step, either over the phone or in-person.
“There are still a lot of questions in terms of what’s next,” Zatarain said. “Primarily, right now, our focus is on getting as many applications for rental assistance done as possible in anticipation that there may not be another extension.”
Early on, an indication of the difficulties tenants and landlords were facing was a low application and payout rate for the program. Part of the logic for establishing the application assistance program, according to Zatarain, is that language and technology access issues had likely been getting in the way of families who were seeking to apply for rental relief.
Applications have increased substantially since then, both locally and across California. Distribution of the state funds set aside for rental relief is still moving slowly, though several times faster than it was moving at the end of June, according to CalMatters reporting.
According to state data on Monday, 176,163 complete applications had been submitted to the state, requesting about $2.2 billion in relief. About $526 million has gone out so far, to 44,432 households, averaging about $12,000 per household in aid.
A recent analysis of California’s rental debt by Oakland-based research group Policy Link found that roughly 753,000 California families are behind on rent, and collectively owe $2.8 billion.
Zatarain said that, locally, there’s definitely been an uptick in completed applications, especially in recent weeks. In Napa County, 563 complete applications have been received by the state so far, representing a need of roughly $6.8 million. And 167 households have been served, with payouts totaling about $2 million.
Zatarain added the groups leading the assistance on the rental assistance applications are still trying to reach out to more eligible tenants, especially those who are less engaged, possibly because of language or technology access issues.
“We’re just trying to increase the number of applicants,” Zatarain said. “We are in discussions and plans and efforts to increase outreach to continue spreading the word and really use the entire month of September as a big outreach push.”
Though the end of the eviction moratorium won’t end the assistance program, Zatarain added, it does threaten to make the rental relief application process shakier because of a changed relationship between tenants and landlords. A level of cooperation is needed between the tenant and the landlord in many cases for the application process to run smoothly, he said.
“It creates more of an adversarial relationship and process than it does a collaborative one,” Zatarain said. “The landlord will have the option, and some landlords will absolutely take it, to not only get their money but get this person out.”
After Sept. 30, evictions for nonpayment of rent can technically resume. But renters who make less than 80% of AMI — if they’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19 — still have 15 days to apply for rental assistance funds after receiving an eviction notice. An eviction in that case can only move forward if the tenant doesn’t qualify for aid or complete the application. (Though, to take advantage of those protections and avoid eviction, tenants will need to be able to show evidence in court that they applied for assistance.)
“As long as there’s funding available to apply for, we will continue to offer assistance,” Zatarain said.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
