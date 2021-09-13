California back rent payments remain slow but speed up as eviction ban approaches end

Zatarain said that, locally, there’s definitely been an uptick in completed applications, especially in recent weeks. In Napa County, 563 complete applications have been received by the state so far, representing a need of roughly $6.8 million. And 167 households have been served, with payouts totaling about $2 million.

Zatarain added the groups leading the assistance on the rental assistance applications are still trying to reach out to more eligible tenants, especially those who are less engaged, possibly because of language or technology access issues.

“We’re just trying to increase the number of applicants,” Zatarain said. “We are in discussions and plans and efforts to increase outreach to continue spreading the word and really use the entire month of September as a big outreach push.”

Though the end of the eviction moratorium won’t end the assistance program, Zatarain added, it does threaten to make the rental relief application process shakier because of a changed relationship between tenants and landlords. A level of cooperation is needed between the tenant and the landlord in many cases for the application process to run smoothly, he said.