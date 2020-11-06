California bans insurers from dropping coverage for 2.1 million homes in fire-stricken areas

It's the second moratorium Lara has issued since taking office in 2019 and though the initial move elicited concerns it would dissuade insurers from covering homes in fire-vulnerable areas — areas where a 2018 study showed humans continue to settle despite the increased fire risks.

Two major insurance groups have signed onto the commissioner's approach. In a joint statement, the American Property Casualty Insurance Assn. and Personal Insurance Federation of California said it's time they "adapt to this new reality."

"We hope to work collaboratively on comprehensive solutions to better account for increased wildfire risk in homeowners coverage, which will increase availability of insurance," the statement said. "While changing the trajectory of climate change will take time, we need to take action now to make our communities more resilient and protect the lives and property of all Californians."

About 413,000 of last year's protected policyholders will be protected again under Lara's new order, though some 600,000 will not.

Beyond the moratorium, Lara's office is working with insurance providers and consumer advocates and others to find agreement on how to stabilize the state's insurance market, which is the fourth largest in the world.