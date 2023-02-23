State parks in California may be able to keep their nonprofit partnerships alive thanks to new legislation introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, on Tuesday.

If passed, Senate Bill 668 would continue to allow the state Department of Parks and Recreation to maintain relations with nonprofits that help operate, maintain and improve park grounds.

In 2011, senators largely voted "yes" on a bill that allowed state parks to arrange operation partnerships with qualified nonprofits in an effort to mitigate state park closures during the Great Recession. That permission is set to sunset in 2025.

Dodd's office said the authorization has allowed over a dozen state parks to not only stay open, but also make critical improvements and enhancements to their landscapes.

"California parks are truly remarkable places, in part because of the hundreds of volunteers and nonprofit groups who devote their time and effort into making them great," Dodd said. "My proposal would allow these vital partnership to continue, ensuring our parks are sustainable and the best they can be for generations to come."

Local nonprofit supporters include the volunteer-led Napa Valley State Parks Association, which raises funds for three recreation areas in the Upvalley — Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. In east Napa, the Skyline Park Citizens Association operates Skyline Wilderness Park, which Napa County leases from the state.

Another example is the formation of Jack London Park Partners, a nonprofit prompted by Sonoma County residents who wanted to take over operations of Jack London State Historic Park during budget constraints.

As the first organization managing a state park on behalf of community members, nine staff members and over 250 volunteers greet an estimated 100,000 people each year, advance recreational programs and create exhibits. One of its greatest achievements in its 10 years of operation has been restoring the cottage Jack and Charmian London once lived in, funded by donors, grant dollars and earned revenue.

Organizers said they are eager to keep the park running for at least another decade.

"This forward-thinking legislation allows for the continuation of proven, successful nonprofit partnerships that provide essential support to parks like Jack London State Historic Park, to keep them thriving," said Matt Leffert, Jack London Park Partners' executive director. "Our state parks are California's most precious resources and Jack London Park Partners is grateful for Sen. Dodd's leadership to ensure we have the tools necessary to care for California's most precious resource, the California state park system."

A state parks representative said the department could not comment on pending legislation.

The bill is eligible to be heard in committee and be voted on next month.

Napa Valley Register city editor Howard Yune contributed to this report.

