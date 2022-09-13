California Board of Education to hear appeal on Napa’s twice-denied Mayacamas charter school

Supporters of a twice-vetoed charter school planned for downtown Napa will get a third, and likely final, hearing this week, before the California State Board of Education.

The state board is scheduled on Thursday — likely around 9 a.m. that day, as part of a two-day meeting starting Wednesday — to hear an appeal on the Mayacamas Charter Middle School petition, which was previously unanimously rejected by the Napa Valley Unified School District board in December, with trustees expressing concerns about the school’s education and budget plans.

The school is proposed as a grade 6-8 academy that, if approved, would operate inside the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School at 983 Napa St., which closed in 2020.

Mayacamas petitioners, organized through the nonprofit Napa Foundation for Options in Education, appealed the NVUSD board's rejection to the Napa County Office of Education in March. But the petition was vetoed again by the county education board owing to the impact the school could have by draining students, and therefore attendance-based state education funding, from NVUSD.

The state Department of Education's staff report recommends the state board move forward with yet another rejection, on the basis that Mayacamas supporters failed to show “an abuse of discretion” — needed for the state board to overturn the two previous denials — by either of the two local boards in their rejections of the charter petition, according to agenda documents. The staff report notes that the appeal “lacks detail and does not contain specific citations to the documentary record that support its appeal as required by statute.”

“Based on the CDE’s review of the appeal and the documentary record, MCMS has not met its burden of detailing, with specific citations to the documentary record, how NVUSD or NCBOE abused their discretion in the denial of the charter petition,” the staff report says.

As an example, the report cites a claim from Mayacamas backers that NVUSD’s findings to deny the petition aren’t supported by the legal standard of “substantial evidence,” and says that standard doesn't apply in this instance and isn’t required by the California Education Code. Furthermore, the report says, the Mayacamas submission includes seven endnotes with citations to the record, but doesn’t detail how those citations support the claim that NVUSD’s findings lack evidentiary support.

“NVUSD’s denial was based on four findings under (Education Code) Section 47605(c), but MCMS’ written submission includes only limited detail relating to a portion of one finding and does not specifically address each finding,” the report says.