California can seize hotels, waive civil service rules in Newsom's new coronavirus order

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed an executive order that expands the state's power to seize property in a public health emergency and waives some civil service hiring restrictions in the interest of keeping services running as the new coronavirus spreads in the state.
The new order follows an emergency declaration he signed on March 4 that waived some government contracting regulations to speed purchasing.
Since then, the number of confirmed cases in California has increased to nearly 200 and four people have died from the virus dubbed COVID-19. Another 11,100 people in California who have returned from the United States from traveling are "self-monitoring."
Newsom's new executive order:
-- Asks the Office of Emergency Services to identify hotels and other properties that could be commandeered by the state for use as quarantine sites. The state is already using a hotel in San Carlos to quarantine people with coronavirus who do not need medical care in hospitals.
-- Waives civil service rules that limit the number of hours retired government employees can work in part-time positions as so so-called retired annuitants. The order also lifts limitations on how many hours state employees and supervisors can work "to ensure adequate state staffing during this emergency."
-- Includes provisions meant to help people who might lose income because of the virus. It waives one-week waiting periods that normally are required for people to apply for unemployment benefits, and gives residents up to 60 days to file their taxes.
State agencies and lawmakers said they're working around-the-clock to mitigate the impact COVID-19 will have on Californians and the state's economy, and need enough workers to accomplish that effort.
The governor also urged Californians late Wednesday to cancel or postpone events with more than 250 people and said that smaller gatherings should consider spacing people at least six feet apart. To avoid a strain on the health care system, Newsom also asked Californians to cancel non-essential events like concerts.
