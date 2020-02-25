California clean air regulators examine wine emissions

Asked whether or not wineries in the North Bay were all currently in compliance with the Clean Air Act, the BAAQMD said that it had subsequently identified one winery in Napa with “the potential to emit more than over 100 tons per year of organics,” which would classify it as Title V facility.

Were its emissions confirmed to exceed that 100-ton threshold, its operation sans appropriate permits would be a violation of federal law.

The district declined to name the facility.

“The Air District is currently following up with this facility to better understand its emissions,” Kristine Roselius, the district’s acting communications officer, wrote in an email.

At the state level, VOC emission caps depend on the status of respective air districts, according to Mary Giruado, an engineering supervisor for MBARD.

The state mandated cap for districts with moderate air pollution, like the Bay Area and Monterey, is 25 tons per year, per facility; it’s less for districts with extreme and severe air pollution.