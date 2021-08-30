California community college adjuncts are pushing to get paid for time-consuming pandemic switch to online

Cosmetology online

Curley Wikkeling-Miller has taught cosmetology for years at both Solano Community College in Fairfield and at Peralta.

Switching from hands-on beauty training to online "was a disaster," she said. She had two classes at each college and spent "probably 200 hours" learning remote teaching and finding ways to make her curriculum work online "I'd always taught face to face. We were just trying to make it."

Wikkeling-Miller got $1,000 from Peralta, she said. Solano paid adjuncts up to $500 for the extra work depending on their teaching load, a district spokesperson said.

"It wasn't very much," Wikkeling-Miller said.

She said she will keep some changes, including videoed hair-styling demonstrations, which students can watch repeatedly. "I'd never thought I'd have a YouTube channel," she said.

The head of the Peralta Federation of Teachers, Jennifer Shanoski, said the district at first balked at paying anything for the transitioning class. But the union filed a grievance based on language in its contract that Shanoski said required payment for such work.