California considering temporary ban on evictions as coronavirus hits economy

A California state lawmaker said he would introduce legislation to temporarily ban evictions and home foreclosures for residents who can't pay the bills because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said the bill would keep Californians sheltered as long as they prove the coronavirus has affected their household financially.

"Before the coronavirus, homelessness was the thing people were talking about," Ting said. "The last thing we want is the virus to exacerbate the problem."

The legislation would be a similar to San Jose's 30-day eviction moratorium, Ting said, but would include foreclosure restrictions so landlords and property owners are protected.

The stock market has plummeted over the past two weeks, and certain industries are hurting as people stay home and adjust their habits to avoid getting sick.

Under Ting's proposal, tenants before their rent is due would have to notify their landlords and provide documentation that explains how the coronavirus has affected their income.

Ting said that as California responds to the crisis on an hour-by-hour basis, his legislation could give residents some reassurance that they won't lose their homes.