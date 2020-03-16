California coronavirus cases hit 335, with six deaths: Here is what you need to know

California had recorded 335 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, a 14% increase from the day before,

The state also reported six deaths, with the sixth one in San Mateo County, where 32 cases have been recorded.

Los Angeles County reported 15 new cases Sunday. Five of the people are hospitalized; one of them has an unknown source of exposure to the virus, and three cases are under investigation. The new cases bring the total in L.A. County to 69, 10 of which are believed to be a result of community transmission.

Here is what you need to know today:

SPREAD: Coronavirus appeared to be spreading in communities, with regions including the Bay Area, L.A. and Sacramento reporting new cases. The Los Angeles Police Department reported its first case. There are now nine employees at airports who have tested positive and at least seven firefighters in San Jose and several healthcare workers.