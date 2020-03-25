California coronavirus prevention measures could last another 12 weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

Californians should expect social distancing measures to last at least through April as the state fights coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

Californians have been under stay at home orders since Thursday to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It's a tactic designed to space new cases over time so the hospital system isn't overwhelmed, what's become known as flattening or bending the curve.

"We're trying to bend that curve, but we haven't bent it," Newsom said. "April for California would be sooner than any of the experts I talked to would believe is possible."

Newsom's comments come a day after President Donald Trump said "America will again and soon be open for business" as the dramatic measures taken to fight the disease have ground much of the country's economy to a halt. The president said he would like to see the country -- at least major portions of it -- open for business by Easter, on April 12.

Newsom said he could see the social distancing measures lasting as long as 12 weeks. All Californians, not just the elderly, need to be careful.

He noted the "tragic loss of life" of a teenager in Lancaster, which brought total number of California coronavirus deaths to about 40 Tuesday morning.