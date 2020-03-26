California coronavirus surge on par with New York, alarming officials. Cases top 3,000

"It is not even a question as to whether we will need more," Mayor London Breed said during an hourlong news conference.

Nicholas Jewell, a biostatistics researcher at UC Berkeley who has been tracking the pandemic, said the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., at a rate quicker than or on par with countries hit the hardest.

While the state continues to struggle to gain a clear picture of the outbreak, Jewell cautioned that the expected surge in the coming weeks does not mean social distancing and shelter-in-place orders are not working.

"We knew going in we will not see any impact of shelter in place for at least two to three weeks," he said. "We have to be patient at this point and stay the course."

Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed that message as well, and said the state had early data indicating that the measures may be slowing the virus' spread.

"We know it's had an impact on bending that curve and buying us time," Newsom said. "Every day, that is another day that we're getting more assets, more physical and human resources, prepared for a worst-case scenario."