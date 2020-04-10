California court rules gang enhancements can carry life without parole terms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAN FRANCISCO — A gang enhancement murder case that carries a life without parole sentence is not a violation of the United States' prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment, a California appeals court ruled this week.

In its 33-page partially published opinion, the 1st District California Appeals Court ruled that a life without parole sentence for 30-year-old David Arce was not an affront to the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Arce was convicted of special circumstances gang charges in the 2014 shooting of Earl Hamilton Jr., which a jury found was committed to benefit a San Pablo subset of the Nortenos that Arce belongs to.

The court rejected Arce's argument that the penal code allowing special circumstances through gang charges was unconstitutionally vague. Arce's appellate attorney argued in part that the law's provision that activity "furthering" a gang's purpose went too far, since it could include "innocent" conduct. The appeals judges said that argument "makes no sense."

"It is difficult to conceive of a situation where a defendant would commit murder to further an 'innocent' gang purpose," appeals court judges wrote. They later added that the statute adequately defines what it means to "further the purpose" of a gang and is therefore "not unconstitutionally vague under the Eighth Amendment."