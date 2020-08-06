California COVID-19 data glitch interferes with contact tracing

"We have tried to use data to guide the decisions we make and to see how effective our interventions are," she said. "We also use individual data to do contact investigations and tracing. Those are people that we are not contacting."

Contact tracing was already impeded by limited staff, spiking case rates and testing backlogs. To compensate for diminished contact tracing, Sacramento has already asked health care providers to tell people who test positive to isolate and to tell their close contacts to quarantine.

The data problem is also hamstringing officials in San Joaquin County, among the hardest hit in the state.

Newsom last week announced he is sending strike teams to the county and other parts of the Central Valley to help fight the virus. While the CalREDIE problem prohibits a full accounting of the challenge the county faces, the county health chief says hospital numbers show the virus has not abated.