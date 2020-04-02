California DMV offices are closed due to coronavirus. Here's what you can do online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus appears to have hammered home a lesson to California's struggling Department of Motor Vehicles:

One week after the DMV took the dramatic step of shutting down its 180 field offices statewide for a week, saying it needed to clean them, those offices remain closed to customers. DMV officials declined to say when they may reopen, only that "DMV will offer in-person services in each region" again at some point after it puts together new protocols for dealing with the public.

Instead, the department announced it will open on Thursday, April 2 what it calls a new online "Virtual Field Office," a website at virtual.dmv.ca.gov where drivers can "process vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registrations that would otherwise have to be accomplished in an office."

The department promised more services will be offered through the virtual office in the coming weeks.

"Today's actions ensure hundreds of thousands of Californians can keep their driver license current while following the state's stay at home request," DMV Director Steve Gordon said. "We encourage customers to take advantage of our online services whenever possible, including for eligible driver license or vehicle registration renewals."

Real ID