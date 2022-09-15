California education board overturns vetoes, approves Mayacamas school charter for Napa County

A sign promoting the proposed Mayacamas Charter Middle School is posted a short distance in front of the former home of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a parochial school on Napa Street that closed in June 2020.
Howard Yune, Register file photo
Lauren Daley, right, and Jolene Yee of the Napa Foundation for Options in Education inside the defunct St. John the Baptist Catholic School building, which they have proposed as the home of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School.
The twice-denied Mayacamas Charter Middle School will likely be coming to downtown Napa, after the California State Board of Education decided Thursday, on a 6-5 vote, that the Napa Valley Unified School District board and the Napa County Office of Education board abused their discretion in denying the school a charter.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Specifically at issue was the process behind the denial by NVUSD — which is supposed to be “fair and impartial" — and that the county office hadn’t sufficiently established evidence that the Mayacamas school would substantially undermine programs and services at NVUSD by sapping funding from the district.
The decision was made despite a recommendation from the state Department of Education to uphold the local district decisions, due to a lack of detail and specific citations to the documentary record in the Mayacamas supporters’ appeal.
A sign promoting the proposed Mayacamas Charter Middle School is posted a short distance in front of the former home of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, a parochial school on Napa Street that closed in June 2020.
Lauren Daley, right, and Jolene Yee of the Napa Foundation for Options in Education inside the defunct St. John the Baptist Catholic School building, which they have proposed as the home of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School.