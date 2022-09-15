California education board overturns vetoes, approves Mayacamas school charter for Napa County

The twice-denied Mayacamas Charter Middle School will likely be coming to downtown Napa, after the California State Board of Education decided Thursday, on a 6-5 vote, that the Napa Valley Unified School District board and the Napa County Office of Education board abused their discretion in denying the school a charter.

Specifically at issue was the process behind the denial by NVUSD — which is supposed to be “fair and impartial" — and that the county office hadn’t sufficiently established evidence that the Mayacamas school would substantially undermine programs and services at NVUSD by sapping funding from the district.

The decision was made despite a recommendation from the state Department of Education to uphold the local district decisions, due to a lack of detail and specific citations to the documentary record in the Mayacamas supporters’ appeal.

By a unanimous vote of the state board, the NCOE was assigned oversight of the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.