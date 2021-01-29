California eviction ban extended through June under new law. Here's how it works

Some eligibility rules apply. This includes that the renter must have an income no more than 80% of the area median income, the renter must demonstrate specified financial hardships such as unemployment or income reduction, and also must show that there is a risk of homelessness or housing instability.

The program will prioritize people whose incomes are no more than 50% of the area median income.

Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, said in a statement that "millions of Californians can now breathe a sigh of relief. Renters won't face eviction, landlords can be confident some portion of back rent will be paid, and struggling homeowners will be protected against foreclosure."

The bill passed 71-1 out of the Assembly, with Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, voting no. It also passed 34-0 on concurrence in the Senate.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, wrote that California's tenants, impacted by COVID-19, need help now to avoid homelessness.

"This is our first step in protecting tenants and small landlords, not our last. We have more work to do," said Rendon, who also delivered a speech on the bill.