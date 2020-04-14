California excludes health care workers, emergency responders from federal sick leave

Many California state workers in hospitals, prisons, parks and law enforcement are not eligible for the federal government's recent expansion of paid sick time and family leave, according to new guidance from the California Department of Human Resources.
The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides two weeks of paid sick leave and 10 weeks of family and medical leave to most public and private workers affected by the coronavirus. The law, which went into effect April 1, covers parents of children whose schools or day cares have been closed.
The federal law creates an exclusion for health care providers and emergency responders. On Saturday, CalHR published a list of job classifications the state has excluded from the federal benefits.
The list includes about two dozen classifications at the California Highway Patrol along with dozens more at the departments of Corrections and Rehabilitation, State Hospitals, and Parks and Recreation.
The list includes doctors, nurses, patrol and peace officers along with lifeguards, painters, mechanics, chaplains and many other classifications.
The list could be expanded as departments "assess their positions and determine which ones are critical to state operations and meet U.S. Department of Labor definitions," CalHR spokesman Andrew LaMar said in an email.
CalHR first published guidance on April 1 for the HR officers at departments charged with administering the new benefits for state workers.
Workers attempting to use the expanded leave have encountered differing interpretations of its availability from department to department, according to state union leaders.
U.S. Senate Democrats have proposed paying "front-line" workers such as health care and emergency workers an extra $13 per hour during the coronavirus emergency.
California state unions have pushed for similar proposals here as a way to create fairness for workers who must keep showing up in person for work.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.