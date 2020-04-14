California excludes health care workers, emergency responders from federal sick leave

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Many California state workers in hospitals, prisons, parks and law enforcement are not eligible for the federal government's recent expansion of paid sick time and family leave, according to new guidance from the California Department of Human Resources.

The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act provides two weeks of paid sick leave and 10 weeks of family and medical leave to most public and private workers affected by the coronavirus. The law, which went into effect April 1, covers parents of children whose schools or day cares have been closed.

The federal law creates an exclusion for health care providers and emergency responders. On Saturday, CalHR published a list of job classifications the state has excluded from the federal benefits.

The list includes about two dozen classifications at the California Highway Patrol along with dozens more at the departments of Corrections and Rehabilitation, State Hospitals, and Parks and Recreation.

The list includes doctors, nurses, patrol and peace officers along with lifeguards, painters, mechanics, chaplains and many other classifications.