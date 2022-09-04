 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
California extends Flex Alert to Sunday, calls for conservation as heat wave continues

California Heat Wave

A runner is silhouetted under the rising sun on a hot morning on Friday in Santa Monica.

 Brian Melley, Associated Press

A Flex Alert has been issued for California for Sunday, the fifth consecutive day it has been issued as the Golden State endures an intense heat wave during this long Labor Day weekend.

For five straight days, a Flex Alert has been issued by the California Independent System Operator as high heat and heightened demand for electricity continue statewide. The Cal ISO alert is a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation during the peak of energy use of California's power grid, which is from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday's Flex Alert is for that five-hour period of the day.

As on Saturday, daytime temperatures on Sunday are expected to soar past 100 degrees in most regions of the state and throughout the West throughout the holiday weekend.

In Napa County, the National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with high temperatures at Napa County Airport expected to reach 105 on Labor Day and again Tuesday. 

Cal ISO is anticipating high electricity demand, particularly from air conditioning use, and needs voluntary conservation steps to assist in balancing electricity supply and demand.

The Flex Alert covers the time of day — late afternoon and early evening — when the power grid is most compromised from higher demand and less solar energy. During that time, the state's consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.

