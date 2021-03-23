California, get ready for water cutbacks. Cities, farms receive grim warning about supply

"Californians — we know drought, we know how to manage it," Karla Nemeth, director of the Department of Water Resources, said in an interview. "This is going to test us. We do have the tools that we need."

She said an official drought declaration is still likely a year away, depending on how much it rains and snows next winter, but already "we've had a few conversations about that." Even without a declaration, state officials want "to start troubleshooting and reaching out to communities so they don't run into ... water supply emergencies," she said.

The signs of drought are many.

Rain and snow have been well below average, and the state's network of reservoirs are holding less water than usual. The U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly snapshot created by the federal government, shows that drought conditions have enveloped 91% of California's landmass; more than a third of the state is in "extreme" or "exceptional" drought.

Meanwhile, the State Water Resources Control Board announced late Monday that it had mailed early warning notices to 40,000 farmers, municipal officials and others, telling them to prepare for potential shortages.