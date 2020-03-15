California Gov. Newsom calls for bars, wineries, to close

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state and urged seniors and people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state also will reduce occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other, Newsom said at a news conference.

“We require social distancing in these establishments," the governor said, using the phrase that's become part of everyday conversation about keeping away from other people to prevent the spread of the illness.

“We believe that this is a non-essential function in our state, and we believe it is appropriate under the circumstances,” he added, of the establishments whose closure he had recommended.

In California, the new orders are "guidelines" that “we have the capacity to enforce if necessary," Newsom said, though he expressed faith that the private sector would continue to do what he called “a remarkable job” curbing the spread of the virus.

The state has confirmed 335 cases of the virus and recorded its sixth death Sunday.