California Gov. Newsom calls for bars, wineries, to close

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state and urged seniors and people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The state also will reduce occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other, Newsom said at a news conference.
“We require social distancing in these establishments," the governor said, using the phrase that's become part of everyday conversation about keeping away from other people to prevent the spread of the illness.
“We believe that this is a non-essential function in our state, and we believe it is appropriate under the circumstances,” he added, of the establishments whose closure he had recommended.
In California, the new orders are "guidelines" that “we have the capacity to enforce if necessary," Newsom said, though he expressed faith that the private sector would continue to do what he called “a remarkable job” curbing the spread of the virus.
The state has confirmed 335 cases of the virus and recorded its sixth death Sunday.
Wineries in Napa Valley last week were mostly conducting business as usual, industry members said, although a few had noted cancellations from groups or from travelers who had previously planned to extend business trips to tour wine country. Wineries at the end of last week said they were expecting to see decreases in business due to fewer tourists, though many had said they would plan to stay open to serve potential guests while implementing additional safety precautions.
Newsom’s speech left many in the valley scrambling to understand the implications of the recommendations - the governor left vague his intention to enact enforcement after expressing confidence that business owners would comply. But in Napa Valley, a region where the local wine industry generates $9.4 billion annually and pumps $34 billion into the economy nationwide, industry members were unsure of their next steps.
“I just don’t feel that the government should be picking winners and losers, suggesting that pubs and wineries close while saying that restaurants should stay open,” Stephanie Honig of Honig Vineyard and Winery said. The winery operates at “a high level of cleanliness” already and its tasting room sees between five and 10 people an hour in a large space, she said.
“I’m not trying to minimize this, but there has to be some kind of normalcy to life, and our employees need some kind of financial security as long as they’re safe, which we feel that they are,” Honig added, noting that the winery’s tasting room generally employs seven or eight people.
The winery would plan to stay open for now, she said, adding that things could change in the coming days.
“We live on the property – our home is behind the winery,” she said. “We feel that we’re safe, and we have a clean place to be. So that’s where we stand right now.”
Rex Stults, director of industry relations for the Napa Valley Vintners, said the organization was attempting to locate primary sources of information from the governors office “beyond the tweet or the press conference” to help its 550 member wineries in the valley. NVV had also been in touch with state Sen. Bill Dodd.
“We’ve been providing resources for (our members) through this process, especially through this last week, and we’ll continue to share with them the latest information as we receive it,” he said. “These are extraordinary times, and call for extraordinary measures.”
The virus usually causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But the governor is urging anyone 65 and older, and people with chronic health conditions to stay at home because they can be hit with more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Democratic governor's announcement expanded guidance issued last week to cancel or postpone gatherings large and small that has roiled California's economy, which is the fifth-largest in the world.
State health officials on Saturday urged movie theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit 6 feet apart. Gambling venues were told to limit 250 people per room and clean chips and slot machines more frequently, while theme parks and attractions were told to thin out crowds by staggering attendance.
Meanwhile, California is working with Verily, the life sciences arm of Google parent company Alphabet, to launch a tool to help people find coronavirus testing. An online portal would help people determine if they should be tested and would direct them to mobile testing units in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.
“We hope this verily model can scale and be made national,” Newsom said.
The state has increased the number of available hospital beds and will be reopening shuttered medical centers in the coming days.
The advisories were the latest effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus that has affected virtually every facet of life in California.
Some stores limited sales of toilet paper and other goods to combat hoarding. Thousands of people were being urged to work from home, if possible, rather than coming into the office. Colleges and universities have said they will hold classes online.
By Monday, one-third of California's 6 million public school students will be out of their classrooms for one up to five weeks, depending on the district, as schools look to limit the health risks. Some expanded spring break while others were taking a wait-and-see approach.
There were concerns that closing school cafeterias would deprive students of meals, especially those from poorer families. West Contra Costa Unified School District in the San Francisco Bay Area announced that any child under 18 will be able to pick up food at two high schools.
Meanwhile, San Francisco will shut libraries and indoor recreation centers to turn them into childcare centers for low-income families.
