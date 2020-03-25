California governor says 4 banks to waive mortgage fees

“If every single person with a residential mortgage makes a phone call at the same time to their bank, those call centers will collapse,” Newsom said.

Newsom continued to urge people to take the coronavirus threat seriously, reiterating the death of a teenager in Los Angeles earlier in the week who had tested positive for the virus. Los Angeles County health officials have since backtracked on their announcement that a child died from coronavirus, saying it’s possible the death was caused by something else.

During their daily briefing, the county health department said the unidentified child from the city of Lancaster was among four new deaths.

“Though early tests indicated a positive result for COVID-19, the case is complex and there may be an alternate explanation for this fatality” and the case will need evaluation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the statement said.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said a 17-year-old boy had been hospitalized with respiratory problems and died from septic shock, a reaction to a widespread infection that can cause dangerously low blood pressure and organ failure.

Parris said the boy’s father also has coronavirus and worked in a job where he had close contact with the public.