California halts lender foreclosures, renter evictions

Almost all California foreclosures and evictions have been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

The state's Judicial Council on Monday, April 6 issued emergency orders that stop lenders' efforts to foreclosure on mortgages and landlords' ability to evict tenants -- except in cases where public health or safety are involved.

The Judicial Council is the rule-making arm of the California court system. These actions are its way of implementing various mandates from Gov. Gavin Newsom attempting to limit the spread of coronavirus and mitigate the economic impacts of business shutdowns.

The governor's edicts, which include stiff limitations on lender foreclosures and tenant evictions, have been criticized by some in the housing industry as putting investment property owners and banks at financial risk.

The council's moves are a way to offer housing protections as well as minimize the court's own workload as it tries to operate within "stay at home" mandates and "social distancing" rules.