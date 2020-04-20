California has a coronavirus stay-at-home order. So why did CHP permit a large protest?

The planned protest is one of many that have cropped up in recent days nationwide -- some at the urging of President Trump through his Twitter feed -- and one of several planned nationwide today and later in the week. Protesters elsewhere have complained about orders to stay home, arguing that such bans on movements and gatherings are illegal and pointless, despite warnings from federal health officials that such groups pose a danger because of COVID-19.

The Sacramento rally was organized by a group of activists who last year protested a new state law that restricts medical exemptions for vaccines that are mandatory for schoolchildren.

Freedom Angels, the organization known for its activism over vaccines, on social media in recent weeks railed against Newsom's strict stay-at-home order and proposals for a so-called coronavirus "testing and tracing" system that public health officials say will eventually help determine who has already been infected with COVID-19.

"People need to get back to work, get back to life, get back into contact with their loved ones' who they're isolated from, they need to be able to have a paycheck," said co-founder Tara Thornton. "This is the grounds they will enslave us upon."

The group obtained a permit to protest that suggests it expects up to 500 people to attend its rally.