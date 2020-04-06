California has enough ventilators, coronavirus peak expected in May, Newsom says

The governor said the state also has continued searching worldwide for additional ventilators, as well as masks and other personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and others, to increase its stockpile.

About 1,000 additional ventilators are currently being refurbished by Bloom Energy, a Silicon Valley fuel-cell company, nearly half of which could be available by Tuesday.

"For all of those reasons, and the responsibility — the moral and ethical responsibility of providing resources in real time to those most in need — that's why we thought it appropriate to send those," Newsom said.

One reason California can afford to spare ventilators, at least for now, is because the vast majority of Californians have heeded orders to stay at home and, when venturing outside to buy essentials or for recreation, have also maintained the recommended social distancing from others.

If Californians maintain that behavior, California should have enough ventilators in the near future to care for those in need in the state.

"That will give us the time, well within the next few weeks, to have enough ventilators, we believe, to meet the needs of 40 million Californians that may be vulnerable to this virus," Newsom said.