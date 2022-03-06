California has highest average gas prices in U.S. – with Napa County at the top

California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation – and drivers in Napa County are paying the most in the Bay Area.
Motorists are paying on average 58 cents more for a gallon of regular gasoline than they did three weeks ago, as the statewide average price reached a national high of $5.28 Sunday in response to rising crude oil prices. That is $1.28 higher per gallon than the national average.
The Bay Area’s highest average price was $5.46 a gallon in Napa County, the Automobile Association of America (AAA) reported.
Gas prices in the Stockton and Lodi areas also followed the trend and were up almost 10 cents a gallon overnight, according to AAA.
The area's gas prices on Saturday were $5.11 for regular gas and $5.37 for premium; and as of Sunday, the price had risen to $5.19 a gallon for regular and $5.48 for premium.
Just a week ago drivers in the Stockton and Lodi areas were paying $4.70, and a month ago saw prices of $4.52 a gallon.
The state average was $4.68 in early February and $3.47 a year ago. The national average one year ago was $2.50.
Average prices for regular gasoline per gallon in other regional counties:
- $5.45, Marin
- $5.43, Sonoma
- $5.42, San Francisco
- $5.40, San Mateo
- $5.35, Alameda
- $5.33, Santa Clara
- $5.32, Contra Costa
- $5.32, Solano
- $5.26, Monterey
- $5.23, San Benito
Drivers looking for low prices often turn to GasBuddy.com, which on Sunday listed the lowest Bay Area price at $4.25 a gallon at the Berryessa Road Safeway in San Jose.
In the city of Napa, gas prices listed by GasBuddy on Sunday ranged from $5.19 a gallon at Speedway stations on West Imola Avenue, Lincoln Avenue and the Silverado Trail to $5.69 at a Chevron on West Imola. The website also quoted a $5.89 price at a 76 station on Main Street in St. Helena, as well as a low of $4.85 at the Safeway on West American Canyon Road in American Canyon.
For more information, visit gasprices.aaa.com/top-trends/
