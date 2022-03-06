 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking featured

California has highest average gas prices in U.S. – with Napa County at the top

California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation – and drivers in Napa County are paying the most in the Bay Area.

Motorists are paying on average 58 cents more for a gallon of regular gasoline than they did three weeks ago, as the statewide average price reached a national high of $5.28 Sunday in response to rising crude oil prices. That is $1.28 higher per gallon than the national average.

The Bay Area’s highest average price was $5.46 a gallon in Napa County, the Automobile Association of America (AAA) reported.

Gas prices in the Stockton and Lodi areas also followed the trend and were up almost 10 cents a gallon overnight, according to AAA.

The area's gas prices on Saturday were $5.11 for regular gas and $5.37 for premium; and as of Sunday, the price had risen to $5.19 a gallon for regular and $5.48 for premium.

People are also reading…

Just a week ago drivers in the Stockton and Lodi areas were paying $4.70, and a month ago saw prices of $4.52 a gallon.

The state average was $4.68 in early February and $3.47 a year ago. The national average one year ago was $2.50.

Average prices for regular gasoline per gallon in other regional counties:

- $5.45, Marin

- $5.43, Sonoma

- $5.42, San Francisco

- $5.40, San Mateo

- $5.35, Alameda

- $5.33, Santa Clara

- $5.32, Contra Costa

- $5.32, Solano

- $5.26, Monterey

- $5.23, San Benito

Drivers looking for low prices often turn to GasBuddy.com, which on Sunday listed the lowest Bay Area price at $4.25 a gallon at the Berryessa Road Safeway in San Jose.

In the city of Napa, gas prices listed by GasBuddy on Sunday ranged from $5.19 a gallon at Speedway stations on West Imola Avenue, Lincoln Avenue and the Silverado Trail to $5.69 at a Chevron on West Imola. The website also quoted a $5.89 price at a 76 station on Main Street in St. Helena, as well as a low of $4.85 at the Safeway on West American Canyon Road in American Canyon.

For more information, visit gasprices.aaa.com/top-trends/

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Napa Valley Marathon 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News